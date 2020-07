Amenities

Fully furnished studio downtown with a river view at The Shrine Building. The living space of this adorable condo features floor to ceiling windows that offer a beautiful river view, queen sized murphy bed, love seat and plenty of storage space. The fully stocked kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A stackable washer and dryer is hidden away in hall closet. Sorry, no pets. 12 MONTH LEASE.