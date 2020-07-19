All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 655 Riverside Dr. #304B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
655 Riverside Dr. #304B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

655 Riverside Dr. #304B

655 S Riverside Dr · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

655 S Riverside Dr, Memphis, TN 38103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 655 Riverside Dr. #304B · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
yoga
655 Riverside Dr. #304B - Great Location in Downtown- All appliances included+ Utilities Included - Amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in River Tower At South Bluff Condominiums of Memphis will be available for rent. With so many awesome amenities, located in downtown near shopping centers and restaurants this unit is perfect for you. The entire 1st floor of the building has a wireless network, business center, lounge area with flats screen tv’s, Unit is located on the 3rd floor. Huge living and dining room combination with hardwood floor, portable fireplace and access to the balcony area. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Master bedroom is very spacious and includes a master walk-in closet. The balcony has beautiful views of the Memphis Bridge. Outside pool up to 11 feet & grilling area. Private park and gated area. Sorry, no pets!

*Leasing only
*Utilities included
*Does not include internet
* Property will include Tv's (Tv's will remain with the property)

Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing.

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
1St months rent + Deposit + Last Month rent will be due if approved

(RLNE1854566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B have any available units?
655 Riverside Dr. #304B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B have?
Some of 655 Riverside Dr. #304B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Riverside Dr. #304B currently offering any rent specials?
655 Riverside Dr. #304B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Riverside Dr. #304B pet-friendly?
No, 655 Riverside Dr. #304B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B offer parking?
Yes, 655 Riverside Dr. #304B offers parking.
Does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Riverside Dr. #304B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B have a pool?
Yes, 655 Riverside Dr. #304B has a pool.
Does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B have accessible units?
No, 655 Riverside Dr. #304B does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Riverside Dr. #304B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Riverside Dr. #304B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 655 Riverside Dr. #304B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv
Memphis, TN 38115
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity