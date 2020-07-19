Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court yoga

655 Riverside Dr. #304B - Great Location in Downtown- All appliances included+ Utilities Included - Amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in River Tower At South Bluff Condominiums of Memphis will be available for rent. With so many awesome amenities, located in downtown near shopping centers and restaurants this unit is perfect for you. The entire 1st floor of the building has a wireless network, business center, lounge area with flats screen tv’s, Unit is located on the 3rd floor. Huge living and dining room combination with hardwood floor, portable fireplace and access to the balcony area. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Master bedroom is very spacious and includes a master walk-in closet. The balcony has beautiful views of the Memphis Bridge. Outside pool up to 11 feet & grilling area. Private park and gated area. Sorry, no pets!



*Leasing only

*Utilities included

*Does not include internet

* Property will include Tv's (Tv's will remain with the property)



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing.



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

1St months rent + Deposit + Last Month rent will be due if approved



(RLNE1854566)