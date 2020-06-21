All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:41 PM

640 Safari Drive

640 Safari Drive · (901) 295-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Safari Drive, Memphis, TN 38111
Messick Buntyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry hall leads you into the living room area. The kitchen includes a range only. Two spacious bedrooms with carpet flooring and walk-in closets. Small office/study room can also be used as a 3rd bedroom. Full bathroom. Fenced-in backyard area. Tenants will be responsible for maintaining yard work. Pets are negotiable with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.

You can tour the house in Two Ways:

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español

Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1600267
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Safari Drive have any available units?
640 Safari Drive has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Safari Drive have?
Some of 640 Safari Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Safari Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 Safari Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Safari Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Safari Drive is pet friendly.
Does 640 Safari Drive offer parking?
No, 640 Safari Drive does not offer parking.
Does 640 Safari Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Safari Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Safari Drive have a pool?
No, 640 Safari Drive does not have a pool.
Does 640 Safari Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 Safari Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Safari Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Safari Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
