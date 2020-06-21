640 Safari Drive

Amenities

Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry hall leads you into the living room area. The kitchen includes a range only. Two spacious bedrooms with carpet flooring and walk-in closets. Small office/study room can also be used as a 3rd bedroom. Full bathroom. Fenced-in backyard area. Tenants will be responsible for maintaining yard work. Pets are negotiable with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.



You can tour the house in Two Ways:



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español



Or

ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)

CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1600267

OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



