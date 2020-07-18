All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 5890 Macinness Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
5890 Macinness Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:50 PM

5890 Macinness Drive

5890 Macinness Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5890 Macinness Drive, Memphis, TN 38119
Balmoral

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5890 Macinness Drive have any available units?
5890 Macinness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 5890 Macinness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5890 Macinness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 Macinness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5890 Macinness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5890 Macinness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5890 Macinness Drive offers parking.
Does 5890 Macinness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5890 Macinness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 Macinness Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5890 Macinness Drive has a pool.
Does 5890 Macinness Drive have accessible units?
No, 5890 Macinness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 Macinness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5890 Macinness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5890 Macinness Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5890 Macinness Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce
Memphis, TN 38125
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St
Memphis, TN 38104
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv
Memphis, TN 38115
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd
Memphis, TN 38125
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd
Memphis, TN 38119

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College