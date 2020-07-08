All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 5317 Albemarle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
5317 Albemarle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5317 Albemarle

5317 Albemarle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5317 Albemarle Drive, Memphis, TN 38135

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now Leasing a 3 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Home In Memphis - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now Offering a spacious home in Memphis. 3 bedrooms 2 .5 baths with 2165 square
feet, 2 car garage and fenced yard.

Living Room With Fireplace
Open Eat In Kitchen
New Tile Flooring
Separate Dining Room
All Bedrooms On Second Level

This home has been remodeled and is a must see!

Act Today! This home is priced to move! Call us today for more information.
901-244.4453 ex 3

PETS OK

(RLNE1872660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Albemarle have any available units?
5317 Albemarle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Albemarle have?
Some of 5317 Albemarle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Albemarle currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Albemarle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Albemarle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 Albemarle is pet friendly.
Does 5317 Albemarle offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Albemarle offers parking.
Does 5317 Albemarle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Albemarle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Albemarle have a pool?
No, 5317 Albemarle does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Albemarle have accessible units?
No, 5317 Albemarle does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Albemarle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 Albemarle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N
Memphis, TN 38119
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street
Memphis, TN 63106
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College