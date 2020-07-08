5317 Albemarle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now Leasing a 3 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Home In Memphis - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Now Offering a spacious home in Memphis. 3 bedrooms 2 .5 baths with 2165 square

feet, 2 car garage and fenced yard.



Living Room With Fireplace

Open Eat In Kitchen

New Tile Flooring

Separate Dining Room

All Bedrooms On Second Level



This home has been remodeled and is a must see!



Act Today! This home is priced to move! Call us today for more information.

901-244.4453 ex 3



PETS OK



(RLNE1872660)