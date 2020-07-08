5317 Albemarle

Amenities
Now Leasing a 3 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Home In Memphis - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.
Now Offering a spacious home in Memphis. 3 bedrooms 2 .5 baths with 2165 square
feet, 2 car garage and fenced yard.
Living Room With Fireplace
Open Eat In Kitchen
New Tile Flooring
Separate Dining Room
All Bedrooms On Second Level
This home has been remodeled and is a must see!
Act Today! This home is priced to move! Call us today for more information.
901-244.4453 ex 3
PETS OK
