Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Parkway Village area of Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with carpet flooring and lots of windows that allow natural light in. The kitchen and breakfast area is very spacious. No appliances. Separate den with carpet flooring. Laundry room with hookups. The master bedroom includes a private master bathroom with walk-in showers. All the other bedrooms are spacious. Attached garage. Fenced-in backyard with storage shed. Pets are negotiable with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly fee (per pet).



For showings please call 901-820-4367 ext 1026



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.