All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4405 Indian Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4405 Indian Trail Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 11:40 PM

4405 Indian Trail Drive

4405 Indian Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Hickory Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4405 Indian Trail Drive, Memphis, TN 38141
Hickory Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive have any available units?
4405 Indian Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4405 Indian Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Indian Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Indian Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 Indian Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 Indian Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St
Memphis, TN 38103
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop
Memphis, TN 38018
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College