Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4396 Sherrycrest Cv- Home available for rent + Move-in Ready + Call for showings - Cute 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Fairfield Estates Subdivision of Memphis is now available for rent. Huge living room with hardwood floors and high ceilings with skylight views. Separate dining area. The kitchen includes dishwasher only (not warranted) and pantry closet. The master bedroom is very spacious and includes its own private bathroom and two walk-in closets. All other bedrooms are also spacious and with hardwood floors. Patio area (no fence). Small pets are negotiable with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly fee.



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1005 to schedule a viewing.



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year



(RLNE2344552)