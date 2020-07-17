All apartments in Memphis
3549 Sharpe (U of M)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

3549 Sharpe (U of M)

3549 Sharpe Avenue · No Longer Available
Memphis
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

3549 Sharpe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) have any available units?
3549 Sharpe (U of M) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3549 Sharpe (U of M) currently offering any rent specials?
3549 Sharpe (U of M) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 Sharpe (U of M) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) is pet friendly.
Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) offer parking?
No, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) does not offer parking.
Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) have a pool?
No, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) does not have a pool.
Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) have accessible units?
No, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3549 Sharpe (U of M) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3549 Sharpe (U of M) does not have units with air conditioning.
