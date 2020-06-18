All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3382 Castleman St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3382 Castleman St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3382 Castleman St.

3382 Castleman Street · (901) 347-3148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Parkway Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3382 Castleman Street, Memphis, TN 38118
Parkway Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3382 Castleman St. · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room. The kitchen has great storage with an eat in area and comes with a stove and refrigerator (however, these appliances are not under warranty). The bedrooms are a great size with one of the bedrooms having great closet storage with built in drawers! The property has new LVP wood flooring that has been installed. Very nice house that will rent quickly!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3382 Castleman St. have any available units?
3382 Castleman St. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3382 Castleman St. have?
Some of 3382 Castleman St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3382 Castleman St. currently offering any rent specials?
3382 Castleman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3382 Castleman St. pet-friendly?
No, 3382 Castleman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3382 Castleman St. offer parking?
No, 3382 Castleman St. does not offer parking.
Does 3382 Castleman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3382 Castleman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3382 Castleman St. have a pool?
No, 3382 Castleman St. does not have a pool.
Does 3382 Castleman St. have accessible units?
No, 3382 Castleman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3382 Castleman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3382 Castleman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3382 Castleman St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St
Memphis, TN 38103
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir
Memphis, TN 38125
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St
Memphis, TN 38125
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr
Memphis, TN 38016

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity