3382 Castleman St.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room. The kitchen has great storage with an eat in area and comes with a stove and refrigerator (however, these appliances are not under warranty). The bedrooms are a great size with one of the bedrooms having great closet storage with built in drawers! The property has new LVP wood flooring that has been installed. Very nice house that will rent quickly!



Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.



If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5670444)