Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:21 PM

2704 Deer Glade Lane

2704 Deer Glade Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1130501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, TN 38133
Wolfchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking. Inside, you'll find an open floor plan with dramatic ceilings, luxury finishings including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a bright white kitchen complete with an island ideal for the chef in the family, a formal living room and vaulted great room made perfectly cozy with a fireplace, 3 bedrooms each with a fantastic closet, 2 bathrooms, and an open loft.

To visit this property visit Rently.com -- complete the registration and Paige will be in touch with you to arrange a property tour at your convenience.

For more information and to apply contact Paige at (901) 271-6756 at Reedy and Company Realtors, LLC.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Qualifications:
- Must be 18 or older to apply
- Proof of combined total income of 3.5 times the rent (gross)
- Minimum credit score of 500 (variable deposit based on score)
- Criminal background check
- Positive rental history
- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)
- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Deer Glade Lane have any available units?
2704 Deer Glade Lane has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Deer Glade Lane have?
Some of 2704 Deer Glade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Deer Glade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Deer Glade Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Deer Glade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Deer Glade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Deer Glade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Deer Glade Lane does offer parking.
Does 2704 Deer Glade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Deer Glade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Deer Glade Lane have a pool?
No, 2704 Deer Glade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Deer Glade Lane have accessible units?
No, 2704 Deer Glade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Deer Glade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Deer Glade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
