2704 Deer Glade Lane

This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking. Inside, you'll find an open floor plan with dramatic ceilings, luxury finishings including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a bright white kitchen complete with an island ideal for the chef in the family, a formal living room and vaulted great room made perfectly cozy with a fireplace, 3 bedrooms each with a fantastic closet, 2 bathrooms, and an open loft.



To visit this property visit Rently.com -- complete the registration and Paige will be in touch with you to arrange a property tour at your convenience.



For more information and to apply contact Paige at (901) 271-6756 at Reedy and Company Realtors, LLC.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Qualifications:

- Must be 18 or older to apply

- Proof of combined total income of 3.5 times the rent (gross)

- Minimum credit score of 500 (variable deposit based on score)

- Criminal background check

- Positive rental history

- Proof of renters insurance (provided by move-in)

- Pet-friendly (breed restrictions, fees, and pet rent applies)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.