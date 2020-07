Amenities

Deadrick - Now Available



Newly Remolded Single-Family Home.

3bd /1 ba in the Orange Mound Area.

Nice clean backyard (not enclosed).

Central Heat / Window Unit

Washer/Dryer Connections

No Appliances Provided (Electric Source)



Qualifications:

-No Evictions/Judgments or Criminal Background within the last 3 years

-No Open Bankruptcies

-Rental Verification

-Employment Verification (2 mos Stubs)



Rent: $725

Deposit: $700

Application Fee: $35 (Per adult)

Administration Fee: $99



For more information, please call (901)249-9992 or visit kbrealhomes.com to apply today!

