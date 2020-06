Amenities

This gorgeous 3 beds 1 bath home is undergoing major renovation. Upgrades in the kitchen includes new counter tops, new range, new vent hood and new cabinets. Room upgrades will also feature new carpets and new led light fixture. Don't miss out as well on it's new AC that'll sure to give comfort to your home, new roof, new furnace and new water heater and many more! Call now for showing 901-602-5737!