Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

1925 Young Avenue

1925 Young Avenue · (901) 413-8121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1925 Young Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
Cooper Young

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Memphis FULLY Furnished. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry in building, yard, and fully furnished. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Now. $1,700/month rent. $1,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dallas Josey at 901-413-6536 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Young Avenue have any available units?
1925 Young Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Young Avenue have?
Some of 1925 Young Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Young Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Young Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Young Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Young Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Young Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Young Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1925 Young Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Young Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Young Avenue have a pool?
No, 1925 Young Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Young Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 Young Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Young Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Young Avenue has units with dishwashers.
