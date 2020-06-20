1925 Young Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Memphis FULLY Furnished. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry in building, yard, and fully furnished. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Now. $1,700/month rent. $1,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dallas Josey at 901-413-6536 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.