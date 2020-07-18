All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:30 PM

1867 Kendale (Glenview)

1867 Kendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1867 Kendale Avenue, Memphis, TN 38114
Glenview-Edgewood Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) have any available units?
1867 Kendale (Glenview) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1867 Kendale (Glenview) currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Kendale (Glenview) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Kendale (Glenview) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) is pet friendly.
Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) offer parking?
No, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) does not offer parking.
Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) have a pool?
No, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) have accessible units?
No, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 Kendale (Glenview) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 Kendale (Glenview) does not have units with air conditioning.
