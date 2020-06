Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail. This home is AVAILABLE NOW!!



Will consider a LOWER rent for w/2 year lease!!



FOR SHOWINGS, call or text Carol Cole @ 901.331.3807.



(RLNE5621067)