For more information, contact Kim Love at (901) 758-5678. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080125 to view more pictures of this property. Huge 4 bd 2.5 bath with bonus room 2586 sq ft. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor. Large open kitchen with Island. Soaring ceilings and gas fireplace. The bonus room on the 3rd floor enormous. Available immediately upon approved application. Pets are allowed with owner approval.