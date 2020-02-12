All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 1255 Forrest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
1255 Forrest Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1255 Forrest Avenue

1255 Forrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Crosstown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1255 Forrest Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
Crosstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1255 Forrest Avenue Available 06/13/20 Gorgeously Renovated 3BR/2B Midtown Beauty!! - No expense was spared in the renovation of the classic midtown home! Everything was replaced and the home now features brand new hardwood flooring, new trim, new windows, new kitchen cabinetry with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms were also updated with contemporary tile, plumbing and light fixtures. Other features include a formal dining room, outside deck for entertaining and covered, 1 car garage. Great chance to live in a classic midtown home with modern comfort!!

Schedule a viewing and make this your home for as long as you'd like!

(RLNE4558347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Forrest Avenue have any available units?
1255 Forrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Forrest Avenue have?
Some of 1255 Forrest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Forrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Forrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Forrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Forrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Forrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Forrest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1255 Forrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Forrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Forrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 Forrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Forrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Forrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Forrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Forrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow
Memphis, TN 38120
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road
Memphis, TN 38114
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr
Memphis, TN 38116
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College