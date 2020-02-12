Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

1255 Forrest Avenue Available 06/13/20 Gorgeously Renovated 3BR/2B Midtown Beauty!! - No expense was spared in the renovation of the classic midtown home! Everything was replaced and the home now features brand new hardwood flooring, new trim, new windows, new kitchen cabinetry with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms were also updated with contemporary tile, plumbing and light fixtures. Other features include a formal dining room, outside deck for entertaining and covered, 1 car garage. Great chance to live in a classic midtown home with modern comfort!!



(RLNE4558347)