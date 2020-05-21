All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

1165 BUCKEYE

1165 Buckeye Road · (901) 221-4041
Location

1165 Buckeye Road, Memphis, TN 38018
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MAIN HOME; 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den & Kitchen. GUEST HOME; 1-2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath & Kitchen. Main Home has Small Master Bedroom which can be Combined w/ 2nd Bedroom across Hall to Create Large Master Suite, joining 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms together all behind 1 Door. Yard is 1.12 Acres & is Great for Outdoor Activities; Soccer, Football, Frisbee, or Garden. Yard is not Fenced, but there is an Easy way for Tenant to install 20X20' Pen for Pets. 2 Year Lease. No Section 8. Showing by AppointmentOnly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 BUCKEYE have any available units?
1165 BUCKEYE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1165 BUCKEYE currently offering any rent specials?
1165 BUCKEYE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 BUCKEYE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 BUCKEYE is pet friendly.
Does 1165 BUCKEYE offer parking?
No, 1165 BUCKEYE does not offer parking.
Does 1165 BUCKEYE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 BUCKEYE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 BUCKEYE have a pool?
No, 1165 BUCKEYE does not have a pool.
Does 1165 BUCKEYE have accessible units?
No, 1165 BUCKEYE does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 BUCKEYE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 BUCKEYE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 BUCKEYE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 BUCKEYE does not have units with air conditioning.
