1165 BUCKEYE

MAIN HOME; 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den & Kitchen. GUEST HOME; 1-2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath & Kitchen. Main Home has Small Master Bedroom which can be Combined w/ 2nd Bedroom across Hall to Create Large Master Suite, joining 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms together all behind 1 Door. Yard is 1.12 Acres & is Great for Outdoor Activities; Soccer, Football, Frisbee, or Garden. Yard is not Fenced, but there is an Easy way for Tenant to install 20X20' Pen for Pets. 2 Year Lease. No Section 8. Showing by AppointmentOnly