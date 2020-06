Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous 2 bd 1 bath with gated assigned parking convenient to downtown or midtown! Available immediately upon approved application. Pets are allowed. - Gorgeous building and grounds! Nationally Registered Historic Estate Designed By the Pink Palace architect Hubert T. McGhee. Statelysecure entry. Custom cabinets and Italian marble. Beautiful hardwood floors. All stainless appliances. 10 ft ceilings. assigned gated parking space. the building is pet friendly, but unit has been pet-free for 3+ yrs. Large attic for storage. Please call 901-758-5678 to schedule an appointment TODAY!



(RLNE5848759)