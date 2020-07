Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A property in a good location! This property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, built in 1950 with a total area of 895 Sq Ft. It comes with off-street parking, fenced-in backyard, storm door, hardwood and tile flooring, new paint and spacious living areas.

Just a minute away from Macon Rd and 4 minutes away from Summer ave where you'll find a lot of restaurants and grocery and shopping stores.