Last updated July 13 2020

38 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lebanon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private
Last updated July 13
14 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Last updated July 13
13 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1459 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2227 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Last updated July 13
14 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1190 sqft
Well-appointed homes with brushed nickel fixtures and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. Near Mt. Juliet Station for quick access to downtown Nashville. Close to Windtree Golf Club.
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,107
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
300 Woodfern Court
300 Woodfern Ct, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1561 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,522 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2197 Erin Lane
2197 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1837 sqft
Providence bungalow - JUST LISTED! 3 Bedroom home in Providence! Open Floor Plan, Wood floors, Large Kitchen with Gas Stove and Island! Master on Main! Bonus Room, and 2 Car Garage! Small Dogs under 35 lbs. OK (some restrictions and fees apply).

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
5009 Millpond Ct
5009 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2384 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,128
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Last updated July 13
31 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,004
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Last updated July 13
19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1285 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Last updated July 13
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
400 Warren Hill Dr
400 Warren Hill Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,830
3156 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home has Hardwood Floors through the Main Floor. Home also has a 3 Car Garage with in-ground Storm Shelter and a huge laundry room.
City Guide for Lebanon, TN

Hey there, Volunteer State apartment scavengers, and welcome to the virtual headquarters for all your Lebanon leasing needs! Situated just 25 convenient miles from downtown Nashville, Lebanon lays claim to some of the most attractive apartment deals you’ll find in the state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the heart of Tennessee? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because the perfect Lebanon apartment may be just a few clicks away!

The average rental goes for less than $750, and even spacious apartments can be found for about a grand. Although you won’t find too many apartments for rent in Lebanon (where only about one-third of residents go the renting route), you shouldn’t mistake a modest quantity for a lack of quality.

Some complexes come equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, patios/balconies, walk-in closets, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (proof of income, two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, and a blank check for the security deposit), and you’ll be living the good life in this historic little Tennessee town in no time!

Lebanon is home to a number of neighborhoods on the outlying areas such as Oakland, Leeville, and Linwood, as well as some ‘hoods near the city center.

Lebanon has a variety of parks, trails, scenic views, interesting historic sites, museums, theaters, galleries, and watering holes, and it’s safe to say Lebanon is a city with something to offer to renters.

So what are you waiting for, amigos? Start click-click-clicking away for your dream apartment, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lebanon, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lebanon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

