Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with garage

Goodlettsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.

1 Unit Available
118 Jesse Brown Dr
118 Jesse Brown Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1608 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
19 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$983
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.

Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
215 Robinwood Ave
215 Robinwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1492 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this house! So spacious, newly remodeled, hardwood flooring, new granite countertops and SS appliances! 4 bedrooms with an additional flex room that could be used as a bedroom or office! Very spacious detached 2 car garage, rare

1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1962 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

River Trace
1 Unit Available
2805 Steamboat Dr
2805 Steamboat Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1152 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 Unit Available
113 Magnolia Dr.
113 Magnolia, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
Beautiful fully updated home on .45 acre in Sumner County/White House school district. Fenced back yard, huge front/side yards, eat in kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms w/2 full baths downstairs.

Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1128 Ardee Avenue
1128 Ardee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1128 Ardee Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Home in Inglewood, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly - Fantastic location! This recently renovated cottage is just steps from Sip Cafe and less than a mile from Riverside Village.

Bellshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
1023 Mulberry Way
1023 Mulberry Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1071 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2 BA home! - Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA home. Very convenient to highway and shopping. Property has deck in back, one car garage and also has a W/D Hook Up. (RLNE3617649)

1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage

1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows lane
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

River Trace
1 Unit Available
3229 Cain Harbor Dr.
3229 Cain Harbor Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2076 sqft
3229 Cain Harbor Dr. Available 07/01/20 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM PENNINGTON BEND HOME - This recently updated home offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room and a 2 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
260 Jocelyn Dr
260 Jocelyn Dr, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/

Bellshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
1832 Belle Arbor Drive
1832 Belle Arbor Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
Available For Move-in Starting June 16th!! Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in the Belle Arbor Community.

Inglewood
1 Unit Available
3703 Brush Hill Road
3703 Brush Hill Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
1934 sqft
FENCED IN YARD. BRICK HOME SITUATED ON .45 ACRE LOT. SHOWS WELL - RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE NEW ROOF, NEW GUTTERS, NEW GARAGE DOORS, NEW HVAC, ELECTRIC & PLUMBING UPDATES, ALL NEW KITCHEN/APPLIANCES & NEW BATH.

1 Unit Available
108 Chiroc Road B
108 Chiroc Road, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2718 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2077929 to view more pictures of this property.
Maxwell
27 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
LP Field
31 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Hope Gardens
9 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,300
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,383
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Downtown Nashville
33 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,814
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
City Guide for Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Goodlettsville, TN

Goodlettsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

