All apartments in La Vergne
Find more places like 434 Cedar Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Vergne, TN
/
434 Cedar Park Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM

434 Cedar Park Circle

434 Cedar Park Circle · (615) 567-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Vergne
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN 37086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks! Fenced backyard with open patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Cedar Park Circle have any available units?
434 Cedar Park Circle has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 Cedar Park Circle have?
Some of 434 Cedar Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Cedar Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
434 Cedar Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Cedar Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Cedar Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 434 Cedar Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 434 Cedar Park Circle does offer parking.
Does 434 Cedar Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Cedar Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Cedar Park Circle have a pool?
No, 434 Cedar Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 434 Cedar Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 434 Cedar Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Cedar Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Cedar Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Cedar Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Cedar Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 434 Cedar Park Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd
La Vergne, TN 37086

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
La Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Apartments with Gym
La Vergne Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity