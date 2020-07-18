Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1114 Phelissa Dr
1114 Phelissa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1114 Phelissa Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Nancy Pinerola at (615) 400-6811. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2164831 to view more pictures of this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr have any available units?
1114 Phelissa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Vergne, TN
.
Is 1114 Phelissa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Phelissa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Phelissa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Vergne
.
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr offer parking?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr have a pool?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Phelissa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Phelissa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
