Waterview Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $23 per applicant & $100 hold fee per apartment
Deposit: $300 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot, first come/first serve. Garage available for $75/month.
Storage Details: Apartments have storage on patio