Hendersonville, TN
Waterview Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Waterview Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1300 Waterview Circle · (615) 398-6382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hendersonville
Location

1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterview Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and relaxing environment while still being close to all the exciting attractions! Residents of Waterview truly get the best of both worlds. *Waterview Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $23 per applicant & $100 hold fee per apartment
Deposit: $300 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot, first come/first serve. Garage available for $75/month.
Storage Details: Apartments have storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterview Apartments have any available units?
Waterview Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterview Apartments have?
Some of Waterview Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Waterview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Waterview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Waterview Apartments offers parking.
Does Waterview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterview Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Waterview Apartments has a pool.
Does Waterview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Waterview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Waterview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
