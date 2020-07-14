Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage key fob access accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and relaxing environment while still being close to all the exciting attractions! Residents of Waterview truly get the best of both worlds. *Waterview Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.