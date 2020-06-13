Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
18 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
1 Unit Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$917
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1130 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
114 Deerpoint Lane
114 Deerpoint Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home that has been completely update and is move-in ready. Master bedroom is on the main floor. The back yard is fenced and scenic. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Need a 24-hour notice before showings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1962 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
105 Edgewater Pl
105 Edgewater Place, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2336 sqft
This very spacious & open floor plan features soaring ceilings, tile & hardwoods, loads of amenities, 2 tiered deck, community pool & club house. No pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
156 Walton Trace South
156 Walton Trace South, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
2108 sqft
156 Walton Trace South Available 07/16/20 Don't look past this 3BR in Hendersonville!! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba Hendersonville home in the Walton Trace Subdivision. Looking for a mid-July move-in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
89 Cages Rd - B
89 Cages Rd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2040 sqft
Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
123 Maple Way N
123 Maple Way North, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1848 sqft
Beautiful townhome located close to shopping & dining. Newer Kitchen with soft-close cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Basement has full bath and easy walk-out to back patio area.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
133 Wessington Pl
133 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautifully appointed home with hardwoods, granite and tile. Updated through out with spacious rooms. This home features a large living room and den & master suite with full bath featuring a separate jetted tub and fully tiled shower.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
City Guide for Hendersonville, TN

If you are looking to rub elbows with the best in country music, Hendersonville is the place to do it. As a bedroom community of Nashville, Hendersonville has been home to such legends of country music as Johnny and June Carter Cash, Roy Orbison and Conway Twitty. In recent years it has played host to Taylor Swift and all of the members of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Hendersonville, Tennessee is a bedroom community of Nashville, but it's a city that has it all. With a local population of around 51,000, it's a popular place to live for many of the stars of country music. In fact, if you are reading a list of notable residents of the community, it reads like a guide to the country music industry itself. But wait! There's more to this community than country music. This is a city with a lot of history, and you can spend years learning all there is to know. Make time for a visit to Historic Rock Castle for the reenactments or to Spring Hill Mansion, which is a historic plantation of grand proportions. With places to visit and festivals taking place all year, there is a lot to love about this beautiful and historic city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hendersonville, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hendersonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

