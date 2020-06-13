132 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN with balcony
If you are looking to rub elbows with the best in country music, Hendersonville is the place to do it. As a bedroom community of Nashville, Hendersonville has been home to such legends of country music as Johnny and June Carter Cash, Roy Orbison and Conway Twitty. In recent years it has played host to Taylor Swift and all of the members of the Oak Ridge Boys.
Hendersonville, Tennessee is a bedroom community of Nashville, but it's a city that has it all. With a local population of around 51,000, it's a popular place to live for many of the stars of country music. In fact, if you are reading a list of notable residents of the community, it reads like a guide to the country music industry itself. But wait! There's more to this community than country music. This is a city with a lot of history, and you can spend years learning all there is to know. Make time for a visit to Historic Rock Castle for the reenactments or to Spring Hill Mansion, which is a historic plantation of grand proportions. With places to visit and festivals taking place all year, there is a lot to love about this beautiful and historic city. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hendersonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.