Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven Property Amenities media room

This is the trendy place where everyone wants to live. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant marble tops and wooden floors. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty spaces to walk to. Close to theaters, shopping, library, walking trails and best of all, 25 miles from Nashville. Do not miss out!