131 sumner meadows lane

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276



Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean!

Friendly quiet neighborhood. This home Features: neutral colors, Spacious Living room, Open Floor Plan,



New upgraded floors and Carpet, One level Living with volume ceilings and lots of natural light!



Master Bedroom has ceiling fan, double sink vanity, jetted whirlpool tub and separate walk in shower and large walk in closet.



Open Flow living room with vaulted ceiling and circulation fan and Natural gas Fire place, Large kitchen. Loaner Fridge and washer dryer.

Private Neighborhood playground, Minutes to shopping, and restaurants. Friendly Side-walked community, award winning schools.



Landscaped front and back yard. Enlarged drive way, Privacy fenced back yard, This home also has a two car garage and automatic garage door opener.

A Side-walk neighborhood encourages a close friendly community. Convenient to by-pass, 18-20 minutes to Nashville.



NO pets and no Smoking

Renter pays water, electric, and gas, One or two year lease Term

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283276

No Pets Allowed



