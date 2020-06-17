All apartments in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN
131 sumner meadows lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

131 sumner meadows lane

131 Sumner Meadows Lane · (615) 403-6598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276

Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean!
Friendly quiet neighborhood. This home Features: neutral colors, Spacious Living room, Open Floor Plan,

New upgraded floors and Carpet, One level Living with volume ceilings and lots of natural light!

Master Bedroom has ceiling fan, double sink vanity, jetted whirlpool tub and separate walk in shower and large walk in closet.

Open Flow living room with vaulted ceiling and circulation fan and Natural gas Fire place, Large kitchen. Loaner Fridge and washer dryer.
Private Neighborhood playground, Minutes to shopping, and restaurants. Friendly Side-walked community, award winning schools.

Landscaped front and back yard. Enlarged drive way, Privacy fenced back yard, This home also has a two car garage and automatic garage door opener.
A Side-walk neighborhood encourages a close friendly community. Convenient to by-pass, 18-20 minutes to Nashville.

NO pets and no Smoking
Renter pays water, electric, and gas, One or two year lease Term
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283276
Property Id 283276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 sumner meadows lane have any available units?
131 sumner meadows lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 sumner meadows lane have?
Some of 131 sumner meadows lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 sumner meadows lane currently offering any rent specials?
131 sumner meadows lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 sumner meadows lane pet-friendly?
No, 131 sumner meadows lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendersonville.
Does 131 sumner meadows lane offer parking?
Yes, 131 sumner meadows lane does offer parking.
Does 131 sumner meadows lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 sumner meadows lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 sumner meadows lane have a pool?
Yes, 131 sumner meadows lane has a pool.
Does 131 sumner meadows lane have accessible units?
No, 131 sumner meadows lane does not have accessible units.
Does 131 sumner meadows lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 sumner meadows lane has units with dishwashers.
