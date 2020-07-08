All apartments in Hendersonville
Find more places like 114 Connie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendersonville, TN
/
114 Connie Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

114 Connie Drive

114 Connie Drive · (615) 431-9567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hendersonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

114 Connie Drive, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 Connie Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't Look Past This 3B/2Ba Fenced Backyard Home!! - What a great rental house! This ranch style home has tons of room, clean kitchen, HUGE bonus room with bar, new carpeting, flooring, paint, and a large covered back patio and covered parking! On this quiet street, you will have plenty of yard and fenced in area for the pooch! Cozy Fireplace in the dining area. This home is priced to move! Text Jon at 615-431-9567 for a showing.

$45 application fee
$100 application fee
$1750 Rent
$1720 Security deposit

(RLNE5008742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Connie Drive have any available units?
114 Connie Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Connie Drive have?
Some of 114 Connie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Connie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Connie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Connie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Connie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 114 Connie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 Connie Drive offers parking.
Does 114 Connie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Connie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Connie Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Connie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Connie Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Connie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Connie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Connie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 114 Connie Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carrington
549 E Main St
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075

Similar Pages

Hendersonville 1 BedroomsHendersonville 2 Bedrooms
Hendersonville Apartments with ParkingHendersonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Hendersonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TN
Shelbyville, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity