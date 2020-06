Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473



No tours available until after filling out an application and prequalifying. Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description.

We are asking that interested parties fill out an application BEFORE we show the property to make sure they qualify. This includes application, credit check and a background check.



Thanks for understanding.



***Cool space, updated throughout. Washer and Dryer in its own closet.

Open space for kitchen, dining and living area. Huge yard fenced. ADT alarm system installed and "ready" for service **renter pays for monthly monitoring. Plenty of off street parking in back of house and side yard. New paint outside and new roof. Fireplace. Super convenient. Close to lots of stores and restaurants.

One small dog allowed under 40 lbs if approved by owner with a non-refundable pet fee of $500 - NO CATS please.

Renter pays all utilities and trash and water. Owner pays yard maintenance and pest control.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292473

