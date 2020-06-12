All apartments in Gallatin
Location

336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 336 Black Thorn Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Great Floor Plan, Master Suite is on Main Level, Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets, Granite, Stainless Appliance, Tile Back Splash, Fireplace with Gas Logs, Bonus Room Upstairs, Central Gas Heat, Tank-Less Hot Water Heater, 2-Car Garage, Yard has Sprinklers and the Yard Work is Furnished, There is a Community Clubhouse & Pool. Carpets to be cleaned before move in.

Coming Soon

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABLE DATE: 07/01/2020
RENT: $2150.00
DEPOSIT: $2150.00
TYPE: Single Family
YEAR BUILT: 2018
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
SQ FT: Aprox. 2186 per Tax Records
GARAGE: 2-Car Attached
BASEMENT: None
FENCED YARD: No
UTILITIES INCLUDED: No - Has Electric & Gas
HOA FEE: None
PET RULE: Case by Case, If pets are approved, there will be fees + extra rent
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged

(RLNE4452740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Black Thorn Lane have any available units?
336 Black Thorn Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Black Thorn Lane have?
Some of 336 Black Thorn Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Black Thorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
336 Black Thorn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Black Thorn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 336 Black Thorn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gallatin.
Does 336 Black Thorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 336 Black Thorn Lane does offer parking.
Does 336 Black Thorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Black Thorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Black Thorn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 336 Black Thorn Lane has a pool.
Does 336 Black Thorn Lane have accessible units?
No, 336 Black Thorn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Black Thorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Black Thorn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
