Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Great Floor Plan, Master Suite is on Main Level, Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets, Granite, Stainless Appliance, Tile Back Splash, Fireplace with Gas Logs, Bonus Room Upstairs, Central Gas Heat, Tank-Less Hot Water Heater, 2-Car Garage, Yard has Sprinklers and the Yard Work is Furnished, There is a Community Clubhouse & Pool. Carpets to be cleaned before move in.



Coming Soon



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE: 07/01/2020

RENT: $2150.00

DEPOSIT: $2150.00

TYPE: Single Family

YEAR BUILT: 2018

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

SQ FT: Aprox. 2186 per Tax Records

GARAGE: 2-Car Attached

BASEMENT: None

FENCED YARD: No

UTILITIES INCLUDED: No - Has Electric & Gas

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: Case by Case, If pets are approved, there will be fees + extra rent

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged



(RLNE4452740)