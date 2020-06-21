All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

929 Fort Wood St

929 Fort Wood St · (423) 596-3004
Location

929 Fort Wood St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318815 to view more pictures of this property. Looking for a great Duplex just a couple of blocks from UTC campus? This is the spot for you. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex with approximately 800 square feet. Apartment is carpet throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Home comes with refrigerator and stove. Unit has central heat and air conditioning. Available July 3rd, 2020. Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant takes care of electric, water, and sewer. Fortwood parking pass through Fortwood Neighborhood Association. Parking is street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Fort Wood St have any available units?
929 Fort Wood St has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Fort Wood St have?
Some of 929 Fort Wood St's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Fort Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
929 Fort Wood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Fort Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 929 Fort Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 929 Fort Wood St offer parking?
Yes, 929 Fort Wood St does offer parking.
Does 929 Fort Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Fort Wood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Fort Wood St have a pool?
No, 929 Fort Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 929 Fort Wood St have accessible units?
No, 929 Fort Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Fort Wood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Fort Wood St does not have units with dishwashers.
