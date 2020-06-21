929 Fort Wood St

Amenities

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318815 to view more pictures of this property. Looking for a great Duplex just a couple of blocks from UTC campus? This is the spot for you. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex with approximately 800 square feet. Apartment is carpet throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths. Home comes with refrigerator and stove. Unit has central heat and air conditioning. Available July 3rd, 2020. Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant takes care of electric, water, and sewer. Fortwood parking pass through Fortwood Neighborhood Association. Parking is street parking.