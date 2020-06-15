All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 909 Wall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
909 Wall Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

909 Wall Street

909 Wall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Downtown Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

909 Wall Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown Chattanooga

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Home Next to Whitehall Park - Move In Special - *1/2 off first full month's rent!
* Must meet all application criteria and requirements

You don't want to miss this beautiful home directly facing Whiteside Park off MLK Blvd. Close UTC, Erlanger and mere minutes to downtown hot spots and amenities.

The home has hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring and features a spacious living room/ dining room open floor plan to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite counters, including a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Two bedrooms, each with their own private full bath on the second floor. Large closets offer tons of storage space, and off-street parking in the back.
Tenants responsible for all utilities and pest control. Lawn care included. $500 non-refundable pet fee with owners approval. ONE small dog only under 25 lbs. Renters Insurance required.
600 credit score or better.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

To schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.greyhavenrealty.com For more information, please call Greyhaven Realty Management Company at 423-648-6676, Option 1, or email us at info@greyhavenrealty.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5578771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Wall Street have any available units?
909 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Wall Street have?
Some of 909 Wall Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Wall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Wall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Wall Street is pet friendly.
Does 909 Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 909 Wall Street does offer parking.
Does 909 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Wall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 909 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Wall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverset
2 Market St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St
Chattanooga, TN 37405
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University