909 Wall Street

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful Home Next to Whitehall Park - Move In Special - *1/2 off first full month's rent!

* Must meet all application criteria and requirements



You don't want to miss this beautiful home directly facing Whiteside Park off MLK Blvd. Close UTC, Erlanger and mere minutes to downtown hot spots and amenities.



The home has hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring and features a spacious living room/ dining room open floor plan to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite counters, including a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Two bedrooms, each with their own private full bath on the second floor. Large closets offer tons of storage space, and off-street parking in the back.

Tenants responsible for all utilities and pest control. Lawn care included. $500 non-refundable pet fee with owners approval. ONE small dog only under 25 lbs. Renters Insurance required.

600 credit score or better.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



To schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.greyhavenrealty.com For more information, please call Greyhaven Realty Management Company at 423-648-6676, Option 1, or email us at info@greyhavenrealty.com.



No Cats Allowed



