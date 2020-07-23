4796 Forest Wood Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 4796 Forest Wood Ln Unit #A!

Fresh Updated Exterior Paint (bright white trim work still to come) This large, 2 story townhome offers a lot of square footage at a great value. You will be surprised at the size of this unit. When you walk in the front door you will be delighted at the grey/tan hardwood like flooring throughout the unit, moving into the eat-in kitchen you will notice the brand new cabinets! Furnished appliances are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs along with 1 full bathroom. Downstairs you will find a 3rd bedroom plus a sitting room/office along with washer/dryer hookups and a one car garage! Don't let this one get away. Central heat and air. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No Pets



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.