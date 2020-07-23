All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

4796 Forest Wood Lane

4796 Forrest Wood Lane · (423) 436-1181
Location

4796 Forrest Wood Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37343
Dupont - Murray Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 4796 Forest Wood Ln Unit #A!
Fresh Updated Exterior Paint (bright white trim work still to come) This large, 2 story townhome offers a lot of square footage at a great value. You will be surprised at the size of this unit. When you walk in the front door you will be delighted at the grey/tan hardwood like flooring throughout the unit, moving into the eat-in kitchen you will notice the brand new cabinets! Furnished appliances are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs along with 1 full bathroom. Downstairs you will find a 3rd bedroom plus a sitting room/office along with washer/dryer hookups and a one car garage! Don't let this one get away. Central heat and air. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4796 Forest Wood Lane have any available units?
4796 Forest Wood Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 4796 Forest Wood Lane have?
Some of 4796 Forest Wood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4796 Forest Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4796 Forest Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4796 Forest Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4796 Forest Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 4796 Forest Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4796 Forest Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 4796 Forest Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4796 Forest Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4796 Forest Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 4796 Forest Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4796 Forest Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4796 Forest Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4796 Forest Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4796 Forest Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.
