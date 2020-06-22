All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:39 PM

1707 Carson Avenue

1707 Carson Avenue · (423) 800-6829
Location

1707 Carson Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Bushtown - Highland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This Home Is Exclusively Managed By Rock Point Real Estate! Rock Point Will Screen All Renters Before Viewing the Property!

This home is spacious with many updates! Located only minutes to downtown and UTC! The home features beautiful wood laminate flooring, a large living room, a great kitchen, large spacious bedrooms. The home is ready for you to call home! Please, No Smoking Allowed! If you would like to view this home or would like to know our qualification requirements please visit our website at rockpointrealestate.com for all that information. The tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. This home is not eligible for Section 8. Please be aware of Scams! This property is Exclusively Managed by Rock Point Real Estate!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

