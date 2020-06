Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Large Duplex Units Close To Hamilton Place. This large, 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit is just minutes from Hamilton Place Mall and offers a lot of convenience. The floor plan features a large living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and half bath on the main level, with three large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Schedule a showing while you can. This will not last long.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.