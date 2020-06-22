1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

This amazing one bedroom loft apartment is perfectly situated off of East Brainerd rd and close to everything. The open concept design provides a very spacious living area with great space to entertain friends not normally found in a one bedroom apartment. A cozy window seat provides a nice view to the blooming trees outside. Washer and Dryer hook ups are available, and a spacious one car garage and storage space. This apartment comes with central heating and air and has been recently updated.



-Tenant pays for water, and electricity.

-No pets allowed

-No section 8

-No smoking allowed