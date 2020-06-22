All apartments in Chattanooga
1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1

1324 Stratton Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Stratton Place Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This amazing one bedroom loft apartment is perfectly situated off of East Brainerd rd and close to everything. The open concept design provides a very spacious living area with great space to entertain friends not normally found in a one bedroom apartment. A cozy window seat provides a nice view to the blooming trees outside. Washer and Dryer hook ups are available, and a spacious one car garage and storage space. This apartment comes with central heating and air and has been recently updated.

-Tenant pays for water, and electricity.
-No pets allowed
-No section 8
-No smoking allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 have any available units?
1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Stratton Place Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
