1275 Duane Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath North Chattanooga Duplex - This cozy duplex is located in the heart of North Chattanooga. It has 2 bedrooms,1 bath, hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl flooring in the kitchen. There's a large shared back deck, and off street parking with a 1 car garage with extra storage space in the basement! Don't let this one pass you by!



Pet friendly - certain breed restrictions and fees apply

Co Signers are not accepted for this property

Lawncare provided

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676).



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(*All square footage is approximate +/-)



