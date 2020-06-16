All apartments in Chattanooga
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
1275 Duane Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:02 AM

1275 Duane Road

1275 Duane Road · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1275 Duane Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1275 Duane Road - 1275 Duane · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath North Chattanooga Duplex - This cozy duplex is located in the heart of North Chattanooga. It has 2 bedrooms,1 bath, hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl flooring in the kitchen. There's a large shared back deck, and off street parking with a 1 car garage with extra storage space in the basement! Don't let this one pass you by!

Pet friendly - certain breed restrictions and fees apply
Co Signers are not accepted for this property
Lawncare provided
Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676).

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(*All square footage is approximate +/-)

(RLNE2401514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Duane Road have any available units?
1275 Duane Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Duane Road have?
Some of 1275 Duane Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Duane Road currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Duane Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Duane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Duane Road is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Duane Road offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Duane Road does offer parking.
Does 1275 Duane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Duane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Duane Road have a pool?
No, 1275 Duane Road does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Duane Road have accessible units?
No, 1275 Duane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Duane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Duane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
