Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Convenient to the North Shore and HWY 27! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex will check all the boxes. Unit has a huge living space with big windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. The open concept living, dining and kitchen are ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, which are a feature of the bathrooms as well. Just out the back door you'll find another great feature - enjoy your morning coffee on the deck! The bedrooms are all very large and the master has its own full bathroom and double closets. You also get a laundry room with a new washer and dryer. Park in the one-car garage and store all your outdoor toys in the storage room! Photos are of a similar unit with similar finishes and the exact same layout. Don't miss your chance to have all the amenities! This unit will be gone quickly! Call today for your private showing.