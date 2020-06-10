All apartments in Chattanooga
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
1024 Garnett Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1024 Garnett Ave

1024 Garnett Avenue · (423) 763-7026
Location

1024 Garnett Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 Garnett Ave · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Move in Special! Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location! Charming 3 BR/2BA Home - Move In Special! $250 OFF Security Deposit with a July Lease!
Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location!

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a large front driveway and great backyard space with alley access. Updated kitchen and bath with hardwood floors, brand new paint and bright (new) windows. Basement is large and dry, great for a work space. Walking distance to Normal Park, Restaurants and much more! Lawncare included!

Schedule a Showing today, this one won't last long!!

BASICS
* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/
* Availability: July
* Pets: Yes. Cat/Dog allowed. (1 Cat or 2 Dog max)
* Parking: Private Driveway
* Lease Term: 12-24 months

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No Smoking
* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, ($25 for the background check, $20 for the processing/review) This is Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying.
* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable
* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)
* $250 Leasing Fee
* Traditional Deposit Option: One Month’s Rent

www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com
Contact Us:
O: (423)763-7026
O: (423)460-6000

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5889039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Garnett Ave have any available units?
1024 Garnett Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Garnett Ave have?
Some of 1024 Garnett Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Garnett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Garnett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Garnett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Garnett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Garnett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Garnett Ave offers parking.
Does 1024 Garnett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Garnett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Garnett Ave have a pool?
No, 1024 Garnett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Garnett Ave have accessible units?
No, 1024 Garnett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Garnett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Garnett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
