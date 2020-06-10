1024 Garnett Ave

Amenities

Move in Special! Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location! Charming 3 BR/2BA Home - Move In Special! $250 OFF Security Deposit with a July Lease!

Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location!



This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a large front driveway and great backyard space with alley access. Updated kitchen and bath with hardwood floors, brand new paint and bright (new) windows. Basement is large and dry, great for a work space. Walking distance to Normal Park, Restaurants and much more! Lawncare included!



Schedule a Showing today, this one won't last long!!



BASICS

* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/

* Availability: July

* Pets: Yes. Cat/Dog allowed. (1 Cat or 2 Dog max)

* Parking: Private Driveway

* Lease Term: 12-24 months



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No Smoking

* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, ($25 for the background check, $20 for the processing/review) This is Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying.

* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable

* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)

* $250 Leasing Fee

* Traditional Deposit Option: One Month’s Rent



www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com

Contact Us:

O: (423)763-7026

O: (423)460-6000



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



