Last updated July 17 2020
3 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, TN📍
Last updated July 22
505 Chestnut St 1
505 Chestnut St, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 Rent! All Utilities & More Included! - Property Id: 290622 ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom. Fully stocked Kitchen. Lots of space in the home.
Last updated July 23
505 Chestnut Street - 2
505 Chestnut Street, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
490 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home.
Results within 10 miles of Sweetwater
Last updated April 4
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sweetwater area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sweetwater from include Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cleveland, Oak Ridge, and Maryville.