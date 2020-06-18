All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1021 Peachtree Street

1021 Peachtree Street · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1021 Peachtree Street Available 07/08/20 COMING in July! Great Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths near downtown for $1000 a month - Awesome Deal for a 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths close to downtown, bus stop, I-24, etc. This home has been renovated with lots of like new cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom. It has a separate dining room and washer and dryer connections. You will enjoy relaxing on the front covered porch.

Pets allowed with owners approval. No Dangerous Breed, No pets under 2 years, Max of 2 pets with $350 non-refundable pet fee each.

For more information or to schedule viewing please visit our website at: www.greyhavenrealty.com

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5764146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Peachtree Street have any available units?
1021 Peachtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Peachtree Street have?
Some of 1021 Peachtree Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Peachtree Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Peachtree Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Peachtree Street offer parking?
No, 1021 Peachtree Street does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Peachtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Peachtree Street have a pool?
No, 1021 Peachtree Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Peachtree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
