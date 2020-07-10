Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court parking car wash area internet access volleyball court

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to The Landings of Brentwood Apartments, a Choice Living Apartment Community featuring Distinct Living and spacious floor plans.



Your new pet-friendly community features a cardio and weight-training fitness center and two refreshing resort-style pools. Enjoy our beautiful gathering areas, poolside gourmet grilling areas, lush landscaping, and taking your four-legged friend to our pet bark park.



Inside your newly renovated one or two-bedroom apartment home, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views, in-home washers and dryers, hardwood-style floors, granite-style countertops, large closets and private balconies to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.



Located just minutes from downtown Nashville, next to the upscale offerings of Cool Springs as well as one of the South’s greatest small towns, Franklin, TN. Enjoy an exciting array of arts, entertainment and a variety of dining options in Down