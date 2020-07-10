All apartments in Brentwood
The Landings of Brentwood

1505 Landings Dr · (615) 212-5758
Location

1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-1336 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 02-0127 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 02-0227 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-0814 · Avail. now

$1,277

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 01-0924 · Avail. now

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 02-0925 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landings of Brentwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
parking
car wash area
internet access
volleyball court
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to The Landings of Brentwood Apartments, a Choice Living Apartment Community featuring Distinct Living and spacious floor plans.

Your new pet-friendly community features a cardio and weight-training fitness center and two refreshing resort-style pools. Enjoy our beautiful gathering areas, poolside gourmet grilling areas, lush landscaping, and taking your four-legged friend to our pet bark park.

Inside your newly renovated one or two-bedroom apartment home, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views, in-home washers and dryers, hardwood-style floors, granite-style countertops, large closets and private balconies to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.

Located just minutes from downtown Nashville, next to the upscale offerings of Cool Springs as well as one of the South’s greatest small towns, Franklin, TN. Enjoy an exciting array of arts, entertainment and a variety of dining options in Down

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee (1st pet), $200 additional pet fee for 2nd pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landings of Brentwood have any available units?
The Landings of Brentwood has 15 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Landings of Brentwood have?
Some of The Landings of Brentwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landings of Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Landings of Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landings of Brentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landings of Brentwood is pet friendly.
Does The Landings of Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, The Landings of Brentwood offers parking.
Does The Landings of Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landings of Brentwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landings of Brentwood have a pool?
Yes, The Landings of Brentwood has a pool.
Does The Landings of Brentwood have accessible units?
No, The Landings of Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does The Landings of Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landings of Brentwood has units with dishwashers.
Does The Landings of Brentwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Landings of Brentwood has units with air conditioning.
