Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with garage

Thompson's Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1503 Channing Dr
1503 Channing Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1903 sqft
Fabulous townhome with all the upgrades AND a private fenced-in backyard and a garage! 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2735 Sutherland Dr
2735 Sutherland Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1247 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,425
2678 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1525 Danville Cir
1525 Danville Circle, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1212 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Lane - 1
620 Cobert Ln, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a convenient communities with tons of amenities. Open layout and wonderful upgrades in this home. 1 car garage, front porch and sidewalks.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
3086 sqft
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
32 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2209 Dewey Dr
2209 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1708 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2264 Hayward Ln
2264 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2130 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
412 Meadowcrest Cir
412 Meadowcrest Cir, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3011 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home close to downtown Franklin w/ easy access to I-65.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Ln
620 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful town home with Hard wood Floors with an Open Floor Plan, Stainless Appliances, Granite counters, Formal Dining room, Custom Shelves throughout, Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Cozy Front Porch, plus

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/06/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Thompson's Station, TN

Thompson's Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

