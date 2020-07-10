517 Brentwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse pool 24hr maintenance online portal

This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!



** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **

Beautiful 2-story townhouse in the Brentwood/Cool Springs/Franklin area, near the I65 hwy exit. Features new upstairs flooring, stained concrete floors downstairs, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Washing machine and dryer included. Back deck includes a private wood fence and attached storage room. Common area features include clubhouse and community pool. Close to shops, retail, and restaurants. Smoking not allowed.



** (LEASING SUMMARY) **

- Available Date: 07/07/2020;

- Monthly Rent: $1,449.00;

- Security Deposit: $1,449.00;

- Minimum Lease: 12+ month lease;

- Appliances Included: yes, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;

- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;

- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;

- Pets Allowed: case by case basis - ask for details;

- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not accept section 8 / housing vouchers;



** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **

- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;



** (HOW TO APPLY) **

- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;

- Click the “Homes For Rent” menu link;

- Search the list for your preferred property;

- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;

- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;

- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;

- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;



Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.