517 Brentwood Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 PM

517 Brentwood Point

517 Brentwood Pointe · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1954839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Beautiful 2-story townhouse in the Brentwood/Cool Springs/Franklin area, near the I65 hwy exit. Features new upstairs flooring, stained concrete floors downstairs, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Washing machine and dryer included. Back deck includes a private wood fence and attached storage room. Common area features include clubhouse and community pool. Close to shops, retail, and restaurants. Smoking not allowed.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 07/07/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $1,449.00;
- Security Deposit: $1,449.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12+ month lease;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: case by case basis - ask for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not accept section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Homes For Rent” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Brentwood Point have any available units?
517 Brentwood Point has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Brentwood Point have?
Some of 517 Brentwood Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Brentwood Point currently offering any rent specials?
517 Brentwood Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Brentwood Point pet-friendly?
No, 517 Brentwood Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 517 Brentwood Point offer parking?
No, 517 Brentwood Point does not offer parking.
Does 517 Brentwood Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Brentwood Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Brentwood Point have a pool?
Yes, 517 Brentwood Point has a pool.
Does 517 Brentwood Point have accessible units?
No, 517 Brentwood Point does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Brentwood Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Brentwood Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Brentwood Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Brentwood Point does not have units with air conditioning.
