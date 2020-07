Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

This property is on hold status until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience. RARE rental within award winning Brentwood schools. 4 bedrooms with another small bedroom or office off the large bonus room. There's also another bonus room with fireplace and library. 4,900 square on ONE LEVEL. Granite kitchen countertops, marble floors, spacious rooms, bonus room with bar. 2 acre lot. More pictures to come. SHOWING SAT 7/18 OPEN HOUSE