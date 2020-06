Amenities

Must see to appreciate....but a few of the many amenities are : 4 bedrooms, 3 ful baths & 4 half baths, 3 car garage, Master Suite Downstairs with fireplace ,his & hers walk in closets, luxury bath with exercise room, laundry room, office, Kitchen has ice maker, wine fridge, gas range, double oven, concealed pantry . Great Room has huge stone fireplace, whole house vacuum system. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and Large Theater Room