1110 Lipscomb Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $7,185 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



Beautiful home, one level, single-family Ranch style home on 1 acre lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Den w/fireplace, eat-in kitchen plus Dining Room, 2 car attached garage.



Amazing location with easy access to: I-65, Cool Springs Mall, and Brentwood. Fenced back yard with a gate right onto the Lipscomb Elementary School campus.



