Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

1110 Lipscomb Dr

1110 Lipscomb Drive · (615) 329-9988
Location

1110 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unique Property Code: QZ1110- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $7,185 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

Beautiful home, one level, single-family Ranch style home on 1 acre lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Den w/fireplace, eat-in kitchen plus Dining Room, 2 car attached garage.

Amazing location with easy access to: I-65, Cool Springs Mall, and Brentwood. Fenced back yard with a gate right onto the Lipscomb Elementary School campus.

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

