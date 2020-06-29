Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

525 Willow Landing Drive Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch on 1 Acre! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home on 1 acre lot with vaulted ceilings! This home has a desirable split floor plan with a gas log fireplace. Its' master bedroom offers a ton of natural light with a large bathroom that has custom subway tile and marble. The upscale kitchen has quartz counter-tops with a tile back-splash over the deep double sided farm house sink and equipped with stainless steel appliances including a smooth stop stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the dining room surrounded by windows. Outside contains a front porch, double car garage, wired storage building, and a large back yard with a deck and custom patio! In the desirable school district of Clover!



***Furnished photos are for marketing purposes only!***



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road. Left onto Celanese Rd., Right onto SC-49 South. Right onto State Rte 172. Straight onto Woods Rd. Right onto State Rte 64. Right onto Ormand Rd., Right onto Willow Landing Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4824235)