Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

525 Willow Landing Drive

525 Willow Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Willow Landing Drive, York County, SC 29745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
525 Willow Landing Drive Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch on 1 Acre! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home on 1 acre lot with vaulted ceilings! This home has a desirable split floor plan with a gas log fireplace. Its' master bedroom offers a ton of natural light with a large bathroom that has custom subway tile and marble. The upscale kitchen has quartz counter-tops with a tile back-splash over the deep double sided farm house sink and equipped with stainless steel appliances including a smooth stop stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the dining room surrounded by windows. Outside contains a front porch, double car garage, wired storage building, and a large back yard with a deck and custom patio! In the desirable school district of Clover!

***Furnished photos are for marketing purposes only!***

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road. Left onto Celanese Rd., Right onto SC-49 South. Right onto State Rte 172. Straight onto Woods Rd. Right onto State Rte 64. Right onto Ormand Rd., Right onto Willow Landing Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4824235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Willow Landing Drive have any available units?
525 Willow Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 525 Willow Landing Drive have?
Some of 525 Willow Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Willow Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Willow Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Willow Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Willow Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 525 Willow Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Willow Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Willow Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Willow Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Willow Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Willow Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Willow Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Willow Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Willow Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Willow Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Willow Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Willow Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
